STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha’s Anusuya dishes out edible cutlery in Belgium

The 22-yr old student of Ku Luven University in Belgium teamed up with her friends Apoorva and Varun to create edible cutlery from beer byproduct and win an innovation challenge, writes Diana Sahu

Published: 08th August 2021 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  From picking up plastic waste from sea beaches across Odisha as a child to now helping Belgium deal with single use plastic menace, Odia girl Anusuya Samantaray has been taking small but consistent steps towards building a sustainable future and reducing carbon footprint.

Along with two of her friends and fellow students at Ku Luven Belgium Apoorva Vardhan (Faculty of Science) and Varun Singh (Faculty of Bioscience Engineering), Anusuya has come up with an edible cutlery range using spent grain - a byproduct of beer industry - as a bio-degradable alternative to single use plastic cutlery. 

The bio-degradable and 
edible tableware

The cutlery, aptly named ‘Eco Ware’, was their winning entry into KICK Challenge, a university business competition focused on social entrepreneurship. A student of Ku Luven Belgium, one of the oldest and innovative research universities in the world, Anusuya is currently pursuing Master of Science in Sustainable Development. Her interest in the subject was instilled from childhood by her father Sanjay Samantaray, a nature enthusiast who taught her everything about coastal bio-diversity. Sanjay is the chief organiser of the India Surf Festival and founder of Surfing Yogis. 

“Single use plastic is one of the biggest environmental hazards the world faces today. The idea took shape during a discussion with my father on problem of single use plastic. We talked about the emergence of edible cutlery as a sustainable alternative to plastic cutlery which has become a global concern. However, most of the companies that are exploring this potential market are using rice and wheat which are already agriculturally stressed commodities,” said the 22-year-old.

‘Apoorva, Varun and I did a lot of research and found out about spent grain, a byproduct of beer manufacturing industry, which is perfectly edible and a rich source of fibre. Restaurants in Belgium also use spent grain in pizzas. The country has over 1,000 beer brands and generates 60,000 MT of spent grain annually. So we decided to use this to come up with an edible cutlery range including spoons and dip cups”, she said. 

The team came up with Eco Ware cups and trays which won the university innovation challenge and was awarded with the Gemma Frisius KICK Student Award. “We are now looking at product development and partnering with local breweries for commercial production,” said Anusuya.

As her affinity towards nature grew over the years, she came to understand its value and the several threats to the diverse life forms on the planet today. 

“I knew that I definitely wanted to do something along the lines of environmental science or conservancy. However, I also found the human aspect - geographies, cultures and the way humans interact with nature. That is when I realised my interest in sustainability since it is a holistic approach that not only focuses on environment but also takes into account the social and economic dimensions that shape our lives,” says the green warrior who is an alumni of Xavier University Bhubaneswar where she pursued BSc in sustainable development.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp