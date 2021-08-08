STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plus II courses admission likely to begin from August 16 in Odisha

Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Online form fill up for enrolment in Plus II courses is likely to begin from August 16. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said last year, the online enrolment process had started on August 21.

However, this year the department is trying to start it a week earlier. Students will be given one month’s time to submit application through SAMS portal, he added.

In view of the high pass percentage in Class X, the department has received request for increase of seats by 55,000 in different higher secondary schools.

“We have received applications from more than 1,000 schools and decision on seat hike will be taken after the High Powered Committee meeting of the department,” he said.  

While 6.07 lakh students have cleared the HSC, State Open School, Madhyama and Madrasa board exams this year, the State has 6,03,113 seats in higher secondary schools, ITIs, and government and private diploma institutes.

To address the crisis, the department has decided to allow maximum 20 pc increase in seats in some of the higher secondary schools with higher enrolment. 

Dash said focus will be given on infrastructure and laboratory facility for the science stream students, especially in the self-financing schools and colleges.

“As the laboratory for students in science stream is much important, we will allot seats after reviewing such infrastructure in the higher secondary schools,” he said. 

The department will upload the data on the number of seats increased in higher secondary schools in SAMS portal during the admission process. 

The Minister said the evaluation of matric offline examination will commence from August 12 and results will be announced by August 20. 

