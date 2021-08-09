STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha: BJD’s digital push ahead of panchayat, ULB polls

Sources said the BJD party has planned to install video-conferencing facilities at all panchayat headquarters to closely monitor and follow its organisational activities at the grassroots level. 

Published: 09th August 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, BJD chief, Odisha CM

Biju Janata Dal BJD President and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Ahead of the panchayat and urban local body (ULB) polls scheduled during the next six months, the ruling BJD has decided to give a huge digital push to its organisational functioning.

Sources said the party has planned to install video-conferencing facilities at all panchayat headquarters to closely monitor and follow its organisational activities at the grassroots level. The party leaders maintained this will help in countering the aggressive campaigning of the BJP apart from keeping a tab on the activities of workers. 

The programme to be implemented by the IT cell of BJD has a long term aim. The panchayat elections scheduled early next year is no doubt part of the plan. But the party digitisation initiative is aimed at improving its functioning ahead of the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.  

Sources in the party said speeches of senior leaders, attendance at public meetings at panchayat and other levels will be monitored as part of the initiative. As creating awareness on welfare measures launched by the State government will remain the party’s priority, senior leaders can educate workers on the party’s achievements and ways to highlight them.

This apart meetings of different wings of the BJD will also be held digitally. A senior leader of the party said senior leaders can remain in touch with the workers to monitor organisational activities. Sources said that tours of senior observers and observers to districts have already started to reactivate the organisation which had remained dormant during the last one-and-a-half years.     

However, senior leaders of the party did not provide further details about the plan which was discussed during a meeting of the outfit’s IT cell recently. The financial implications of implementation of the plan is being worked out. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Naveen Patnaik Urban local body ULB polls BJP Odisha BJP IT Cell
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp