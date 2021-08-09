Odisha: BJD’s digital push ahead of panchayat, ULB polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the panchayat and urban local body (ULB) polls scheduled during the next six months, the ruling BJD has decided to give a huge digital push to its organisational functioning.

Sources said the party has planned to install video-conferencing facilities at all panchayat headquarters to closely monitor and follow its organisational activities at the grassroots level. The party leaders maintained this will help in countering the aggressive campaigning of the BJP apart from keeping a tab on the activities of workers.

The programme to be implemented by the IT cell of BJD has a long term aim. The panchayat elections scheduled early next year is no doubt part of the plan. But the party digitisation initiative is aimed at improving its functioning ahead of the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Sources in the party said speeches of senior leaders, attendance at public meetings at panchayat and other levels will be monitored as part of the initiative. As creating awareness on welfare measures launched by the State government will remain the party’s priority, senior leaders can educate workers on the party’s achievements and ways to highlight them.

This apart meetings of different wings of the BJD will also be held digitally. A senior leader of the party said senior leaders can remain in touch with the workers to monitor organisational activities. Sources said that tours of senior observers and observers to districts have already started to reactivate the organisation which had remained dormant during the last one-and-a-half years.

However, senior leaders of the party did not provide further details about the plan which was discussed during a meeting of the outfit’s IT cell recently. The financial implications of implementation of the plan is being worked out.