STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Dengue tally touches 1000-mark in Bhubaneswar

According to reports, only three dengue cases were reported in January while two cases had been reported in February this year.

Published: 11th August 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dengue infection count in the State Capital breached 1,000-mark on Tuesday after detection of 38 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Even as the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials claimed that the disease has infected 1,009 persons so far since January 1, the official statistics of  the civic body and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) suggest that more than 98 per cent of these cases have been reported in the last 41 days.

According to reports, only three dengue cases were reported in January while two cases had been reported in February this year. Three more cases were also detected in March while another two persons were infected in April. There, however, were no new cases of dengue in the entire Khurda district including Bhubaneswar in the month of May.

In June too, the official number of dengue cases was 2. The disease, however, started spiralling at an alarming rate in the month of July when 551 cases were reported. And in the last 10 days, 446 cases were detected, taking the total number of cases reported in the city in the last 41 days to 997 ( 98.81 per cent).

The number of cases detected in the city this year is more than double than the total number of cases reported in the entire State in the previous year. As per the NVBDCP data, a total 496 dengue cases had been reported in Odisha in 2020.

Although two persons, including a minor, are suspected to have died of the disease this year so far, there has been no official confirmation from BMC. Civic body officials said that they have destroyed over 32,800 breeding sites, including 32,400 sites with larvae, so far to contain spread of the disease. Fogging and anti-larval measures have also been expedited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar dengue cases
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp