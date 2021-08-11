Odisha MPs seek Central help to implement PMJAY

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP MPs from Odisha on Tuesday sought the intervention of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the State.

The delegation led by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted a memorandum to Mandaviya stating that even after three years since the launch of the AB-PMJAY scheme, Odisha remains one of the few states where the government has not implemented Ayushman Bharat. As many as 60 lakh needy beneficiaries have been deprived of availing the pro-poor healthcare services, they alleged.

The MPs said the per capita spending by the Odisha government on healthcare was only `1,501 in 2020-21 compared to the national average of Rs 1,944. As per the recently released Niti Aayog SDG Index, Odisha ranked 18 when it comes to SDG 2 (Good health and well-being).

Further, as per the 15th Finance Commission, Odisha is 12th poorest in doctor-population ratio in the country at one doctor per 1,864 persons against the national average of one doctor per 1,456 persons, the memorandum said. “Odisha’s dismal medical infrastructure was most recently exposed by utter failure of the State healthcare system during Covid-19, especially during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic,” the MPs said.

Countering the governments’ claim that its own healthcare programme - Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) - is sufficient for providing healthcare to the people of the State, the MPs said the scheme is mostly restricted within Odisha and denies better healthcare options available to migrant workers at their place of work outside.