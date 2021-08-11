STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha MPs seek Central help to implement PMJAY

The delegation led by Dharmendra Pradhan submitted a memorandum to Mandaviya stating that even after three years since the launch of PMJAY, Ayushman Bharat hasn't been implemented in Odisha.

Published: 11th August 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP MPs from Odisha on Tuesday sought the intervention of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the State.

The delegation led by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted a memorandum to Mandaviya stating that even after three years since the launch of the AB-PMJAY scheme, Odisha remains one of the few states where the government has not implemented Ayushman Bharat. As many as 60 lakh needy beneficiaries have been deprived of availing the pro-poor healthcare services, they alleged.

The MPs said the per capita spending by the Odisha government on healthcare was only `1,501 in 2020-21 compared to the national average of Rs 1,944. As per the recently released Niti Aayog SDG Index, Odisha ranked 18 when it comes to SDG 2 (Good health and well-being).

Further, as per the 15th Finance Commission, Odisha is 12th poorest in doctor-population ratio in the country at one doctor per 1,864 persons against the national average of one doctor per 1,456 persons,  the memorandum said. “Odisha’s dismal medical infrastructure was most recently exposed by utter failure of the State healthcare system during Covid-19, especially during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic,” the MPs said.

Countering the governments’ claim that its own healthcare programme - Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) - is sufficient for providing healthcare to the people of the State, the MPs said the scheme is mostly restricted within Odisha and denies better healthcare options available to migrant workers at their place of work outside. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Ayushman Bharat
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp