STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha plans first state-wide substance abuse survey

Dedicated scheme for alternate livelihood in cannabis growing areas suggested
 

Published: 11th August 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, substance abuse

For representational purposes

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha today ranks third in terms of ganja or charas use. It is also among the top three states that house the highest number of people with opioid and cannabis use problems and among top 10 states with people needing help for alcohol and sedative-related issues.

Worried over the rise in drug abuse cases and frequent seizure of narcotics and contraband from different parts of the State, Odisha Police has proposed a State-wide survey and setting up drug dependence treatment centres at three medical colleges and hospitals. A dedicated scheme for alternate livelihood in cannabis growing areas of the State has also been suggested to keep people away from its cultivation.  

As per the proposed survey which is under active consideration of the government, the State specific survey on drug use will be carried out on the lines of the national survey with samples from each district for detailed demographic patterns of drug dependence and abuse. Drug trafficking in the State is predominantly seen as both supply and demand issues.

A senior Home department official said as both addiction and abuse are public health issues, the government is planning to establish drug dependence treatment centres at three old medical colleges and hospitals in the first phase which may be scaled up later. “The Additional Chief Secretary of Health has been urged to take necessary action at the earliest for drug dependence treatment centres and the Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department  asked to plan for an alternate livelihood scheme,” he said.      

The first comprehensive drug abuse survey in the country was carried out by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) at AIIMS New Delhi in 2019. As per the national survey on extent and pattern of substance use in India, nearly 4.5 pc of the population of 10 to 75 years used ganja/charas against 1.2 pc population nationally.

The State, where 4.9 lakh people needed help for cannabis-related problems, was ranked third after Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. While 21 lakh people needed help for alcohol problems, three lakh people sought help for opioid related problems.  

Worrying trend

  • 4.9L  people of Odisha needing help for cannabis- related problems

  • Odisha among 

  • top-10 states with people needing help for sedative related issues

  • 2L people needed help for alcohol problems

  • Police seized 35.616 kg brown sugar in 2020, 17 times the volume seized in 2019 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha substance abuse
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp