Man accused of throwing acid at wife in Odisha's Dhauli

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against her husband accusing him of throwing acid at her near Dhauli. The woman, a native of Pipili, had a court marriage with Papu Rout of Nimapara in August 2019. Police said the couple was not staying together as he forced her to stay with her parents.

Upset over it, she wanted to meet him and sort out the issue. Rout had asked her to meet him at 4.30 pm in Dhauli on Wednesday to discuss the matter. However, an argument broke out between them and Rout allegedly threw acid at her. Police said the woman had not sustained major injuries and they are verifying whether Rout threw acid or any other substance on her.