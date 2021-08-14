Driver arrested for stealing gold chains from retired IFS officer's house in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The city police on Friday arrested a man for reportedly stealing 22 gold chains from retired Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Abasar Beuria's house in Saheed Nagar area here.

The accused Suman Pradhan of Ganjam district was working as a driver for Beuria for the last eight months and was staying in a quarters on the same premises.

Beuria and his wife are staying alone in their three-storeyed building and their two daughters are in the United States.

The couple has photographs of about 30 gods and goddesses in their worship room on the top floor of their house.

They have been purchasing a gold chain every year during Diwali for the deities in their worship room.

A priest, who visits Beuria's house frequently, on Thursday noticed that 22 gold chains were missing, following which the retired IFS officer lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police in this connection.

Police questioned the priest first but they found out that he was not behind the theft.

"The driver was interrogated and he confessed that he committed the crime and concealed the stolen gold chains in his quarter. A case was registered under Sections 380 and 457 of IPC and he was apprehended," said an officer of Saheed Nagar police station.

Sources said the stolen gold chains weight is approximately 100 gram and all of them have been recovered from the accused.