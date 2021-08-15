STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

NEP will act as catalyst in developing quality of higher education: Union Education Minister 

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan urged students to work in ways that positively impact the people of the disadvantaged section.

Published: 15th August 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressing the 17th annual convocation of KIIT in virtual mode on Saturday.

Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressing the 17th annual convocation of KIIT in virtual mode on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 will act as a catalyst for developing the quality of higher education sector in India, said Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday. 

Addressing the 17th convocation ceremony of KIIT University, Pradhan said recent initiatives such as academic bank of credit (ABC), multiple entry and exit system and National Education Technology Forum launched upon completion of the first year of the NEP-2020 will play a major role in transforming the higher education sector in the country.

The Union Minister urged students to work in ways that positively impact the people of the disadvantaged section. “You have acquired several skills that will help you achieve milestones in the years ahead. While you strive for excellence, I hope you also measure the excellence in terms of outcome that can help achieve the greater common goal of helping less fortunate people,” Pradhan said. 

The university conferred Honoris Causa degrees of DLitt on spiritual leader and humanitarian Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), Nobel laureates in Chemistry Prof Jean-Marie Lehn and Prof Jean-Marie Lehn, co-founder of ENAM Securities and founder director of FLAME University Vallabh Bhanshali. “The most important thing to be developed through education is compassion towards our fellow beings,” said Amma in her virtual address and applauded KIIT and KISS founder Prof Achyuta Samanta for his humanitarian service. 

A total of 7,032 students of 2020-21 batch received their degrees at the virtual convocation ceremony. Aayush Kumar, Basel Nassor and Sudhanshu Upadhyay won the Founder’s Gold Medals for their outstanding all-round academic performance. Similarly, 22 students were awarded Chancellor’s Gold Medals while 31 received Vice Chancellor’s Silver Medals. As many as 61 research scholars were awarded PhD degrees. The batch of 2021 has fared well despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Samanta said.  

The convocation ceremony, organised with strict compliance to Covid-19 protocols, was attended by several dignitaries in virtual mode. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Education Policy NEP 2020 Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan FLAME University Mata Amritanandamayi Devi KIIT University
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp