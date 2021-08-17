STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Dog dies fighting cobra to save owner's life in Bhubaneswar

The dog attacked the reptile for nearly 30 minutes leading to its death.

Published: 17th August 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

dog

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A pet dog laid down its life to protect his owner from a cobra at Keshari Villa area of Pokhariput in the State Capital. The incident took place on Monday noon when the venomous snake was trying to enter the house of Minati Pal.

Seeing her, the 4-ft long reptile raised its hood. While Minati stepped back, her pet dog - a labrador named JD - came out of the house and barked violently to scare the snake. The dog attacked the reptile for nearly 30 minutes leading to its death. However, the dog fell down after a few minutes as it suffered snake bites.

While Minati and her family rushed JD to the veterinary hospital at Saheed Nagar, the vets declared the canine dead. Snake Helpline general secretary Subhendu Mallik said the pet’s loyalty has once again proved that dogs have always been man’s best friend. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Odisha pet dog cobra dog saves owner
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp