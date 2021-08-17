Dog dies fighting cobra to save owner's life in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A pet dog laid down its life to protect his owner from a cobra at Keshari Villa area of Pokhariput in the State Capital. The incident took place on Monday noon when the venomous snake was trying to enter the house of Minati Pal.

Seeing her, the 4-ft long reptile raised its hood. While Minati stepped back, her pet dog - a labrador named JD - came out of the house and barked violently to scare the snake. The dog attacked the reptile for nearly 30 minutes leading to its death. However, the dog fell down after a few minutes as it suffered snake bites.

While Minati and her family rushed JD to the veterinary hospital at Saheed Nagar, the vets declared the canine dead. Snake Helpline general secretary Subhendu Mallik said the pet’s loyalty has once again proved that dogs have always been man’s best friend.