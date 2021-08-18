STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biju Patnaik International Airport set to get facelift by next year

Published: 18th August 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Biju Patnaik International Airport

Biju Patnaik International Airport. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the Capital city is set to get a facelift within one year. The development projects in pipeline for the airport’s revamp include construction of eight additional parking bays, new technical block and air traffic control  (ATC) tower, aircraft hangar, new fire station and two passenger boarding bridges. Some of the other projects expected to be completed by 2022 are installation of advanced surface movement and guidance control system (ASMGCS) and in-line baggage scanning system. Sources said the proposed date of completion of the new ATC tower and technical block is February 28. Construction of the link building between terminal 1 and terminal 2 is expected to be over by December 31 next year.

The ongoing projects and BPIA’s proposal of acquiring 64 acre of land to extend the runway were discussed during the airports advisory committee (AAC) meeting held under the chairmanship of Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Tuesday. During the meeting held at the airport, facelift of the airport, beautification, provision of a tea shop at the car parking area, promoting Odisha’s culture by selling dry bhog of Lord Jagannath and Lingaraj temples inside the terminal, starting operations to religious destinations - Badrinath, Dwaraka and Rameswaram were discussed.

Sarangi, who is also the Airports Advisory Committee chairperson advised airlines to explore connectivity with new destinations and start direct international flights from Bhubaneswar. “The airlines requested Sarangi to increase the current capping of flight movement from 72.5 per cent to 80 per cent and she has assured them that the matter will be taken up with Ministry of Civil Aviation,” said BPIA director Pravat Ranjan Beuria. Around 217 flights operate from BPIA every week and passenger movement is expected to increase during 2021-22. 

The meeting convened by Beuria, was attended by ex-officio members comprising representatives from Khurda Collector’s office, Department of Tourism, Commissionerate Police, Chief Airport Security Advisor, nominated members, airport managers of various airlines and others.

