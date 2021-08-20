STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD to touch all households before rural polls

Senior BJD leaders said that the party will use the smart health card launched under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) on August 15 to counter the BJP and Congress campaigns for the panchayat polls.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With political activities picking up momentum in view of the panchayat elections scheduled early next year, the BJD has decided to reach every household in the State to make people aware of welfare programmes launched by the State government.

Besides, the party will use the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) and Mamata schemes and record work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) during the Covid-19 pandemic to its benefit.

Sources said that the visits of the senior observers and observers to districts will be over by August 30. The exercise was taken up by the party to reactivate the grassroots organisational apparatus which had become dormant since the last one and a half years because of the pandemic.

Working committee meetings of all the organisational districts have already been held and the district units are getting ready for the Chief Minister’s visit in the coming days. Meetings of the block and panchayat committees will be held after August 30.

