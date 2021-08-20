Former Youth Congress chief passes away 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Former Odisha Youth Congress president Sangram Keshari Jena succumbed to post-Covid complications at a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. He was 44 and is survived by his wife and two children. Sangram, the elder son of former minister and ex-president of OPCC Jayadev Jena, was airlifted to the hospital on May 23 after his condition deteriorated due to Covid related complications. He unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls in 2014 from Bhadrak on a Congress ticket.