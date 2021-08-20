Former Youth Congress chief passes away 

BHUBANESWAR : Former Odisha Youth Congress president Sangram Keshari Jena succumbed to post-Covid complications at a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. He was 44 and is survived by his wife and two children. Sangram, the elder son of former minister and ex-president of OPCC Jayadev Jena, was airlifted to the hospital on May 23 after his condition deteriorated due to Covid related complications. He unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls in 2014 from Bhadrak on a Congress ticket.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Destructive, terror forces can dominate for some time, but their existence not permanent: PM Modi
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok starts steady with 1-under at British Open
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Sidhu, sets up panel for coordination ahead of assembly polls
Merkel and Putin to discuss Afghanistan, other 'big' issues
I hope Congress elects its president by 2024: Anurag Thakur hits out ahead of polls
China approves three-child policy with sops to encourage couples to have more children