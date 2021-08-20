STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Govt hospitals told to ensure patients are treated only by health professionals

The government on Thursday directed all its hospitals to ensure patients visiting the facilities are treated only by designated healthcare professionals. 

Published: 20th August 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra

Odisha Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The government on Thursday directed all its hospitals to ensure patients visiting the facilities are treated only by designated healthcare professionals. The direction came after a video of a security guard checking the blood pressure of a patient at the government hospital at Hinjili in Ganjam district, the constituency of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, went viral on social media.

After a probe into the matter, it came to fore that the security guard was helping the on-duty doctor in checking the patient’s blood pressure and was tying the cuff on her wrist. “Since tying the cuff was not a part of the security guard’s duty, it sends a wrong and misleading message regarding healthcare services being provided in the State.

The government has taken serious note of the incident and due care will be taken to ensure such incidents are not repeated at any government hospital in future,” said Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra.   The districts officials have been warned of stringent action if any such incident is reported in future, he added. 

Mohapatra asked Directors of Capital Hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), CDMOs and superintendents of government medical college and hospitals not to engage any non-healthcare personnel in assisting doctors or paramedics in treatment of patients. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Govt hospitals Odisha doctors
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp