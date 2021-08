By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The 11th century Lingaraj temple will reopen for devotees from September 1. The decision to reopen the shrine was taken in a meeting of the temple trust board chaired by Khurda Collector Sanat Kumar Mohanty on Wednesday.

No devotee will be allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. BMC Additional Commissioner Laxmikant Sethi said as per the SOP, the temple premises will be sanitised and only 100 devotees will be allowed inside the temple premises at any point of time.