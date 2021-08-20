National Award for 2 Odisha teachers 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two teachers of Odisha - Ashok Kumar Satpathy and Ajit Kumar Sethy - will receive the National Award-2021 for their contribution towards improving education standard of students and infrastructure of their schools in the State.

While Satpathy is a Science teacher of the Zilla Government School at Bhadrak, Sethy is the in-charge headmaster of Government UP School at Kanamana under Chatrapur block of Ganjam. The two teachers are among 44 teachers from across the country selected for the award by the department of school education and literacy under Ministry of Education. The award - recognising the unique contribution of teachers - will be given to Satpathy and Sethy on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5.