NHRC seeks DGP report on missing minor girl

The complainant also alleged that around 3,500 children are missing across Odisha and the police are doing little to trace them. 

Published: 20th August 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha DGP Abhay

Odisha DGP Abhay (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With police yet to ascertain the whereabouts of a minor girl a year after she went missing from her house in Jajpur’s Madhusudanpur village, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked DGP Abhay to submit a report in the matter within four weeks. 

The girl went missing from her house on August 9 last year. Her mother approached the commission on June 11 this year. “NHRC has received a complaint from a resident of Jajpur district alleging  that despite an FIR, police are not conducting fair investigation to find out her  two-year-old daughter who was allegedly kidnapped,” said the commission and sought the action taken report in this regard.

The complainant also alleged that around 3,500 children are missing across Odisha and the police are doing little to trace them.  The rights panel warned that it will be constrained to invoke coercive process under section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, calling for a personal appearance of the authority concerned if the report is not submitted on time. 

