Three-fold rise in death toll during Covid second wave in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Deaths due to Covid-19 witnessed a three-fold rise during the second wave of the pandemic this year. The State government on Thursday announced 68 more fatalities and 1,041 cases taking the cumulative toll to 7,154 and tally to 9,98,187. Odisha has recorded 6,66,287 cases and 5,145 deaths during the second wave of the pandemic till August 16. As many as 3,29,866 cases and 1,876 deaths were reported till December 31, 2020 during the first wave.

As per an analysis, the number of affected children aged below 15 years has gone up from 16,638 including 7,472 girls during the first wave to 41,946 including 18,440 girls, in the second wave. Deaths in the age group were also up from eight to 14.

Deaths, however, have been five times more in the age-group of 15 to 44 years and twice among the 45 years and above population during the second wave. As many as 3,95,246 people in 15-44 year age group tested positive and 1,472 succumbed to the virus between January and August as compared to 1,87,580 and 268 respectively last year.

Similarly, 1,63,406 people aged 45-60 years and 65,689 senior citizens were infected while the recorded fatalities in the two age groups were 1,976 and 1,683 respectively till mid-August. In the first wave, 89,268 middle-aged people and 36,380 senior citizens had tested positive and 776 and 824 respectively had died.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said amid prediction that children will be the most vulnerable during the third wave, the State government has taken adequate measures to minimise the fatalities. “Adequate beds in paediatric ICUs and ventilators have been kept ready at the district headquarters hospitals (DHHs), sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs) and CHCs apart from dedicated Covid hospitals. Paediatric cases are being monitored daily. If required standalone hospitals for treatment of infected kids will be set up,” he added.

