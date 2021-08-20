STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Three-fold rise in death toll during Covid second wave in Odisha

Deaths due to Covid-19 witnessed a three-fold rise during the second wave of the pandemic this year. 

Published: 20th August 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

COVID deaths, coronavirus death, cremation, funeral

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Deaths due to Covid-19 witnessed a three-fold rise during the second wave of the pandemic this year.  The State government on Thursday announced 68 more fatalities and 1,041 cases taking the cumulative toll to 7,154 and tally to 9,98,187. Odisha has recorded 6,66,287 cases and 5,145 deaths during the second wave of the pandemic till August 16. As many as 3,29,866 cases and 1,876 deaths were reported till December 31, 2020 during the first wave.  

As per an analysis, the number of affected children aged below 15 years has gone up from 16,638 including 7,472 girls during the first wave to 41,946 including 18,440 girls, in the second wave. Deaths in the age group were also up from eight to 14. 

Deaths, however, have been five times more in the age-group of 15 to 44 years and twice among the 45 years and above population during the second wave. As many as 3,95,246 people in 15-44 year age group tested positive and 1,472 succumbed to the virus between January and August as compared to 1,87,580 and 268 respectively last year. 

Similarly, 1,63,406 people aged 45-60 years and 65,689 senior citizens were infected while the recorded fatalities in the two age groups were 1,976 and 1,683 respectively till mid-August. In the first wave, 89,268 middle-aged people and 36,380 senior citizens had tested positive and 776 and 824 respectively had died. 

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said amid prediction that children will be the most vulnerable during the third wave, the State government has taken adequate measures to minimise the fatalities. “Adequate beds in paediatric ICUs and ventilators have been kept ready at the district headquarters hospitals (DHHs), sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs) and CHCs apart from dedicated Covid hospitals. Paediatric cases are being monitored daily. If required standalone hospitals for treatment of infected kids will be set up,” he added.

Pandemic worry 

  • 3,29,866 cases and 1,876 deaths recorded during first wave
  • 6,66,287  cases and 5,145 deaths till August 16 this year
  • 15-44 age group witnessed five-fold rise in deaths 
  • 65,689 senior citizens infected of whom 1,683 died during second wave
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid deaths second wave coronavirus
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp