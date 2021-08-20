Vaishnaw embarks on journey to fulfil PM’s Purvodaya vision

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday called for collective efforts to complete the unfulfilled tasks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rapid progress of the State under Mission Purvodaya.

Addressing a reception meeting organised at the State BJP headquarters on the occasion of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Vaishnaw said he was overwhelmed by the rousing welcome from the party members during his maiden visit to the State after becoming a Central minister.

The former IAS officer who started his bureaucratic career from the State said, “Odisha is my Karma Bhumi. I will do my best to fulfil the Purvodaya vision of the Prime Minister with the support of the 4.5 crore people of the State.”

Accompanied by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Vaishnaw embarked on his first leg of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Bhubaneswar straight from the city airport. “We seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath to fulfil all the promises made to the people,” he said.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician said the Prime Minister has inducted a general party worker like him in his council of ministers and given greater responsibilities. “The responsibility of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister is even more than me and we will strive hard to fulfil the aspirations of the people,” he added.

Acknowledging that development has not reached many regions of the State, Vaishnaw said his priority would be to expedite the incomplete projects and bring the backward areas into the mainstream by providing railway network, communication, internet and banking facilities at a faster pace.

After introduction of e-school programme, it has become a challenge to provide internet connectivity to backward regions where students are facing difficulties due to poor network. Vaishnaw proceeded to Rayagada by train after his reception and he will visit Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Balangir in the next three days of his yatra. Bishweswar Tudu, another newly inducted minister in the Central government could not participate in the programme as he is unwell due to post-Covid complications.