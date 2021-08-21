STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Girl found dead in Bhubaneswar, suicide suspected

Her parents said that she was upset over her performance in JEE (Main) 3rd session examination held last month. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The body of an 18-year-old girl was recovered from a pond in a farmhouse within Nandankanan police limits here on Friday, August 20, 2021.

The girl was staying with her parents in Raghunathpur area. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Sources said the caretaker of the farmhouse spotted the girl’s body in the pond and informed the owner who also stays in Raghunathpur. Later, police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body.

Her parents said that she was upset over her performance in JEE (Main) 3rd session examination held last month. They attempted to console her on Thursday evening but to no avail. No external injuries were spotted on the victim’s body. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigation is on, police said.

