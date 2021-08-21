STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha has seen phenomenal growth in industrial sector in recent years: CM Naveen Patnaik

IIT Bhubaneswar and Skill Development Institute joined hands to train unemployed and underprivileged youths with technical education relevant to the industry.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday, August 20, 2021, said the State government is focused on promoting skill development of global standards to facilitate industrial growth. Dedicating the permanent campus of Skill Development Institute, Bhubaneswar (SDI-B) to the nation and gracing the groundbreaking ceremony of the new campus of the Institute of Chemical Technology promoted by Indian Oil Corporation (ICT-IOC), the Chief Minister said he is happy that the SDI-B is going to start from its permanent campus in Jatni. “Odisha has seen phenomenal growth in the industrial sector in recent years,” he said.

Patnaik said the ICT is known for its brilliant academic record and is expected to provide higher-order technical education and research facilities in chemical technologies and the allied sector. “The State government’s efforts to make the Skilled-in-Odisha students globally employable will soon be a reality. I hope the SDI-B and ICT-IOC will add value to the industrial ecosystem in Odisha,” Patnaik added.

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said skill development of the new generation is a national need and the foundation of Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat. Union Minister of State for PNG Rameswar Teli, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and Jatni MLA Suresh Routray and IOCL Chairman SM Vaidya were present.

IIT-BBS, SDI join hands to train youths
The Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar (IIT-BBS) and SDI-B on Friday joined hands to train unemployed and underprivileged youths with technical education relevant to the industry.  A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between IIT-BBS Director Prof RV Raja Kumar and SDI-B Chairman Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra in the presence of Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.  

