STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Union Minister Rameswar Teli rules out rollback of fuel prices

There is no immediate plan to either reduce taxes on petrol and diesel or rollback on fuel prices as costs have gone up in the international market, Minister Rameswar Teli said.

Published: 21st August 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

MoS Petroleum Rameswar Teli

MoS Petroleum Rameswar Teli (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as prices of petrol and diesel have reached an all time high, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli on Friday, August 20, 2021, ruled out any possibility of a cut in the excise duty to provide cushion to consumers.

There is no immediate plan to either reduce taxes on petrol and diesel or rollback on fuel prices as costs have gone up in the international market, he told reporters. Teli instead advised that the State government should take a call and reduce taxes on petroleum products to lessen the burden on retail consumers. The Centre has nothing to do with the increase in the prices of fuel and the price control mechanism is fully linked with the international market, he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday also ruled out a cut in excise duty saying payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations. She had said the NDA government is servicing the oil bonds totalling Rs 1.34 lakh crore issued by the Congress-led UPA government to the state-fuel retailers without paying for the subsidy. 

Teli said all oil PSUs as part of Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council have joined hands for setting up six SDIs to cater to the needs of skilled manpower in the sector at Bhubaneswar, Vizag, Kochi, Raebareli, Ahmedabad and Guwahati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp