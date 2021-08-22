Teachers transform education, one school at a time

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In 2017 when Ajit Kumar Sethy joined Government UP School at Kanamana under Chatrapur block of Ganjam as a teacher, the school was a ramshackle structure with just two classrooms and without any basic amenities including electricity.

Miles away in Bhadrak, Ashok Kumar Satpathy who was appointed as a Science teacher at Zilla Government School in 2001, faced a different challenge. Despite the presence of many children in the school-going age group from economically backward sections in the area, not many were keen on joining the school.

The struggles, notwithstanding, both Sethy and Satpathy have been able to bring about a transformation in their respective schools and making education appealing for the rural students. Recognising their efforts, the Ministry of Education has this year chosen both the teachers for the National Teachers Award-2021. In the last four years, Sethy with the help of local villagers gave the dilapidated school a new lease of life.

“In the past, since no one paid attention to the school infrastructure, villagers were unwilling to send their children to the school”, said Sethy who was instrumental in bringing power connection to the school, setting up three additional classrooms, separate toilets for boys and girls, a nutri-garden and installing RO drinking water facilities on the campus.

From just 50 students in 2017, the students’ enrolment has now gone up to 108. Sethy, who is now the in-charge headmaster of the school, had earned laurels from the State government in the past for his unique way of imparting classes by singing to the students. “I prepare songs related to various subjects including mathematics and science for joyful learning among students. Children express interest and learn quickly this way”, he said.

Satpathy, similarly, has enrolled nearly 50 students from economically-backward sections to the school since 2001 and supported them financially to meet the expenses for additional learning materials. The beginning was not easy, said the Science teacher who went about meeting parents of all such children with a request to send them to the school.

“I have been connecting these students with alumni of the school who are willing to sponsor their school and higher education. This way, 50 such students have not only come under the school fold since 2001 but also are getting access to secondary learning materials”, said Satpathy. The school, currently, has 650 students from Class VI to X.