COVID-19: Fully vaccinated devotees to be allowed into Bhubaneswar temples

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As COVID cases continue to hover around 200-mark in the State capital triggering fear of a possible third wave, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday mandated double dose vaccination certificate for citizens to enter religious institutes and places of worship.

The civic body also warned that management of religious institutions not adhering to the protocol at their level will face action and their premises will be shut indefinitely.

Issuing an order to this effect, the corporation directed the authorities of temples, mosques, churches and gurudwaras that a hard or soft copy on phone mobile is enough for letting a person enter the religious institution concerned.

"BMC enforcement team will conduct frequent checks to ensure adherence of the guideline and any institution found violating it will be dealt with seriously and not allowed to function," said BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh in his order.

A senior BMC official said as per the new order, persons aged below 18 years are not allowed to enter temples in the city. "We have asked religious institutions to discourage senior citizens from entering their premises in view of the pandemic," he said.

All religious institutions, barring the famous Lingaraj temple have reopened in the city from August 23. The 11th century shrine will be reopened for devotees from September 1. Meanwhile, the city reported 197 cases on Sunday.