Simhadwara of Bhubaneaswar's Lingaraj temple shrine to be clad in silver

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Simhadwara (Lion's Gate) of the 11th century Lingaraj temple will be reconstructed and clad in silver on the lines of Shri Jagannath temple at Puri.

While work on construction of the doors has been already started by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), a decision on the modalities of silver cladding them will be taken in consultation with the Odisha government, said ASI Bhubaneswar circle head Arun Malik.

The ASI, which is the custodian of the 180-ft tall shrine, held a meeting with the four Nijogs (servitor bodies) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the issue on Tuesday. Both the existing doors of the east-facing temple are currently clad in bronze.

Following inspection of the temple - the largest in Bhubaneswar - by ASI after the Fani cyclone in 2019, it was found out that both the doors are completely damaged and need to be replaced, Malik said and added that work on construction of the doors was started two days back.

The doors are being constructed in Sal wood which have been procured from the Forest department. The State government will fund the silver cladding. Meanwhile, the various Nijogs of the temple have urged the ASI to initiate repair and renovation of other smaller shrines and parts of the main temple.

"There are many shrines within the temple complex that have developed cracks in walls leading to water leakage during the monsoon. Besides, the temple kitchen is in a bad shape and wild vegetation covers the entire compound which need to be cleared," said Biranchi Narayan Pati, secretary of Brahmana Nijog.