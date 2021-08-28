STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar's Sum Ultimate Medicare Hospital introduces sialoendoscopy

The procedure involves an extremely small endoscope measuring just 1.3 mm which is introduced into the salivary gland duct and the cause of obstruction is directly addressed.

Bhubaneswar's Sum Ultimate Medicare Hospital

Bhubaneswar's Sum Ultimate Medicare Hospital (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sum Ultimate Medicare has introduced sialoendoscopy, an innovative technique that uses extremely narrow endoscopes for diagnostic and therapeutic purpose of many conditions of salivary gland.

Head of ENT and Skull Base Surgery of the hospital Dr Radhamadhab Sahu recently removed stones from the submandibular gland duct of a young patient by using sialoendoscopy and made the gland functional again.

Earlier, whenever a patient suffered from chronic sialadenitis, the entire salivary gland was removed leaving a visible scar in the neck. Sialoendoscopy is a promising new method for use in the diagnosis, treatment and post operative management of sialadenitis, sialolithiasis and other obstructive salivary gland diseases.

The procedure involves an extremely small endoscope measuring just 1.3 mm which is introduced into the salivary gland duct and the cause of obstruction is directly addressed, Dr Sahu said. Dehydration and poor eating habits are considered as the reasons which can lead to formation of salivary duct stones.

Not drinking enough fluids can cause the saliva to concentrate and not eating enough can cause reduction in saliva production forming salivary duct stones, he said. The 30-year-old patient from Bhubaneswar was diagnosed with sub-mandibular duct stones which were removed successfully using a sialoendoscope without leaving any scar.

Sum Ultimate Medicare
