Dengue tally crosses 2,000-mark in Bhubaneswar amid COVID second wave

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said 73 new cases of dengue were reported in the city in the last 24 hours pushing the tally to 2,032 on Saturday.

Published: 29th August 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  At a time when the State Capital is struggling to overcome the second wave of Covid-19, dengue case count in the city has breached 2,000 mark leaving authorities worried.

The cases reported in Bhubaneswar this year is four times more than the cases reported in entire Odisha last year. Only 496 cases of dengue had been detected in the State in 2020.

Sources in the Capital Hospital said that to deal with the situation, the hospital’s bed strength, which was doubled to 60 last month, has now been increased further to 100 as a preparatory measure to deal with the situation effectively.

Occupancy, however, is around 50 to 60 every day.

The anti-larval measures of the civic body have not yielded desired results in fighting the vector-borne disease as the number of persons getting infected has been hovering around 50 to 70 on a regular basis.

Health officials, however, said that the casualty due to dengue this year so far has remained nil.

Though two persons were suspected to have died due to dengue, the hospitals concerned or the BMC have not confirmed it.

