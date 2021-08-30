STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar: Paediatric beds in urban community health centres soon

The number of cases in 0 to 18 age group in the city was 17 on Friday and 16 on August 26.

Published: 30th August 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Hospital Beds

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a surge in Covid-19 cases among children in the city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to set up paediatric beds in urban community health centres (UCHCs) in the State Capital.As many as 293 new cases, including 15 in the below 18 age group, were detected in the last 24 hours. As per the statistics of the BMC, 15 infections among children had been reported on Saturday. The number of cases in 0 to 18 age group in the city was 17 on Friday and 16 on August 26. 

The infection among this unvaccinated group has imposed additional challenges on the civic body which is already struggling to fight the Covid second wave with over 200 cases on a daily basis and over 3,300 active cases.Officials of the civic body said steps are being taken to set up beds for children in CHCs. The city currently has two dedicated Covid hospitals - SUM and Aditya Ashwini - with 900 plus beds. The situation, however, is normal in both the facilities as the occupancy remains less than 50 per cent, they said. 

Additional district urban and public health officer Antaryami Mishra said provision of beds will be made at four urban CHCs at Patia, Dumduma, Old Town and Unit-IV. The number of beds required for each CHC will be finalised soon, he added.

