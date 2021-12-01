STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's 1st phase school transformation concludes

Former finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei, an alumni of the Biraja school in Jajpur, said that the school transformation programme will help in building a prosperous Odisha. 

Published: 01st December 2021 11:21 AM

Odisha students

Image of Odisha school students used for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first phase of the school transformation programme launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from Hinjili on August 22, was completed on Monday at Biraja High School in Jajpur. In the first phase, 1,076 transformed schools in all the 30 districts were dedicated to the students by the Chief Minister. 

In the second phase which will be completed by March 5, 2022, 3,300 more schools will reconstructed. 
Inaugurating 240 reconstructed schools in Koraput, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Angul, Bargarh and Jajpur districts, the Chief Minister said that all should cooperate in enabling the students to fulfil their dreams in life. 

Former finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei, an alumni of the Biraja school in Jajpur, said that the school transformation programme will help in building a prosperous Odisha. 

