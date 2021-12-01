Odisha: New year school parties leave parents worried

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State government has banned zero night celebrations, functions and picnics at public places on December 31 and January 1 due to growing apprehension over a new Covid variant Omicron, its silence on celebrations during rest of the month has led to apprehension of virus transmission. Sources said that students of a popular city-based school have planned a freshers party with DJ and unlimited mocktails at a hotel in Kharavela Nagar on December 10 evening.

Similar parties, indoor celebrations and DJ nights are also lined up in many hotels, pubs and restaurants throughout December which may fuel transmission. A section of parents said they are concerned as most of the party-goers are below 18 years of age for whom the government is yet to work out any vaccination plan. Adherence to Covid protocols is also minimal or nil at such events.

BMC officials said that as the government has allowed celebrations in a limited manner with strict adherence to Covid-19 restrictions, the civic body will strengthen its enforcement and crackdown on the violators. If required the civic body may also come up with its own guidelines for events being hosted under BMC jurisdiction, they said.