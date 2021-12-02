STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PET-CT services for cancer patients at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

Cancer patients can now expect world class treatment at an affordable price at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

Published: 02nd December 2021

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cancer patients can now expect world class treatment at an affordable price at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. The Department of Nuclear Medicine on Wednesday started PET-CT service for the patients. 

Inaugurating it, Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said AIIMS is the only government hospital in eastern India to have its own PET-CT equipment. “The service will certainly benefit the people of Odisha and its bordering states of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand,” she said.

Associate Professor of Nuclear Medicine Dr Kanhaiya Agrawal said the installed PET-CT equipment is high-end with 128-slice CT and LSO crystals and the first-of-its-kind in the State. “The radiation dose to the patient will be lesser with better imaging, leading to accurate diagnosis due to the high-end equipment,” he said. 

PET-CT is used mainly in cancer patients to detect the disease, determine whether it has spread in the body, assess the effectiveness of treatment and determine if cancer has returned after treatment besides to evaluate prognosis.

The equipment is also used to determine the effects of a heart attack on areas of the heart, identify the heart muscle that would benefit from angioplasty or coronary artery bypass surgery, evaluate brain abnormalities such as tumors, memory disorders, seizures and other central nervous system disorders, map normal human brain and heart function, Dr Agrawal said.

The PET-CT charges for patients will be Rs 7,500. Medical Superintendent Prof SN Mohanty, Dean Dr Debashis Hota and Deputy Director (Administration) PK Ray were present.

