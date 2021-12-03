Four satellite-tagged gharials released in Mahanadi river

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a first, four gharials fitted with satellite transmitters were released into Mahanadi river at Satkosia gorge on Thursday for effective monitoring of the critically endangered species and strengthening of conservation measures.

The process, called satellite-telemetry, was undertaken by forest officials and researchers of Nandankanan Zoological Park under the Species Recovery of Gharial project in Mahanadi, which has been continuing since July 2019.

Satellite-telemetry of the crocodiles will help researchers track the movement of the reptiles more effectively. It will also help in undertaking accurate studies on their dispersion, said Nandankanan Zoo deputy director Sanjeet Kumar. The device will transmit signals and help researchers track the location whenever the satellite-tagged gharials stay within one metre depth of water from the surface in the river.

This is also the first time that adult gharials have been released into the river. Earlier, only sub-adult reptiles were released into Mahanadi. The gharials brought from Nandankanan were kept at the conservation breeding pool at Tikarpada and conditioned with live feed for nearly three months to get them acclimatised with the natural habitation.

Zoo officials said the Species Recovery of Gharial project in Mahanadi is more conservation-oriented.

It includes involvement of 10 forest divisions on either side of Mahanadi river in monitoring and conservation works, implementation of rigid protection measures, declaration of no fishing zone within 10 km radius of Satkosia gorge where the gharial population exists, creating awareness among locals, provision of compensation for damaged fishing nets and Rs 1,000 reward for handing over gharials or the hatchlings to the Forest department if caught in the fishing net.