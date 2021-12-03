Mamita Meher murder: BJP youth wing threatens to gherao Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To keep the heat on the BJD government over the Kalahandi lady teacher murder case, the BJP youth wing - Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM) - on Thursday announced to gherao the Assembly on December 9 to press for its demands for the removal of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra from the council of ministers and a CBI probe into the case.

Asserting that the BJP Yuva Morcha will continue its fight till the Minister is removed, BJYM State president Irasis Acharya told media persons that thousands of Morcha members will lay siege to the Assembly.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his silence on the issue, Acharya said the BJD supremo bolstered the confidence of the tainted Minister by sharing dais with him at an official programme at Kalahandi.

On the other hand, a delegation of Odisha Congress led by party MLA and senior leader Narasingha Mishra met DGP Abhay and urged him to write to the Orissa High Court for a court monitored investigation by a special investigating team.

He said the government had requested the High Court (HC) to nominate a sitting or retired HC judge or a district or sessions judge to monitor the probe. The HC then nominated a retired district judge. However, the retired district judge is not under the control of the HC. “This is why we demand HC monitored SIT probe into the case,” added Mishra.