Mamita Meher murder case: Odisha Assembly fracas continues

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Proceedings in the Assembly were disrupted for the third consecutive day on Friday. The House had to be adjourned twice as the Opposition BJP and Congress members continued with their protest demanding the removal of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over the Mamita Meher murder case.

The Assembly was adjourned twice from 10.30 am till 11.30 am and then till 4 pm as the Opposition members created ruckus seeking fulfilment of their demand. Some BJP MLAs sprinkled ‘gangajal’ and cow dung water on the premises claiming that the entry of the Minister had desecrated the Assembly.

“The House had become impious due to the presence of the Minister during the proceedings in the last two days,” Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Majhi said. Reiterating the demand for removal of Mishra from the Ministry and a CBI probe into the case, Majhi alleged that when the BJP MLAs raised the demands during the question hour, the Speaker adjourned the house.