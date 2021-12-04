STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Mamita Meher murder case: Odisha Assembly fracas continues

Proceedings in the Assembly were disrupted for the third consecutive day on Friday.

Published: 04th December 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP chief Mohan Majhi

Odisha BJP chief Mohan Majhi (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Proceedings in the Assembly were disrupted for the third consecutive day on Friday. The House had to be adjourned twice as the Opposition BJP and Congress members continued with their protest demanding the removal of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over the Mamita Meher murder case.

The Assembly was adjourned twice from 10.30 am till 11.30 am and then till 4 pm as the Opposition members created ruckus seeking fulfilment of their demand. Some BJP MLAs sprinkled ‘gangajal’ and cow dung water on the premises claiming that the entry of the Minister had desecrated the Assembly.

“The House had become impious due to the presence of the Minister during the proceedings in the last two days,” Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Majhi said. Reiterating the demand for removal of Mishra from the Ministry and a CBI probe into the case, Majhi alleged that when the BJP MLAs raised the demands during the question hour, the Speaker adjourned the house.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Assembly Mamita Meher murder case
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp