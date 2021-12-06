Ornaments worth Rs 1 crore stolen in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Miscreants allegedly decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1 crore from a jewellery store at Delta Square here late on Saturday night.

Owner of Shree Lakshmi Narayan Jewellers Sandeep Sahoo alleged one kg gold and 10 kg silver ornaments along with Rs 2 lakh in cash were stolen from his shop after he closed it at 10 pm. He said four gates were installed at the store. However, the miscreants cut an iron grill, shutter, glass door and a ply gate to enter the shop.

They also turned off six to seven CCTV cameras and stole the digital video recorder installed in the store to avoid getting identified. Sahoo said he does not suspect anyone but it is possible that the thieves may have carried out a recce of his store before committing the crime.

“The miscreants stole ornaments like chains, rings and earrings by breaking open the showcases and from the jewellery boxes. They placed the store’s flex hoarding in front of the shutter so that people could not see them from outside,” Sahoo told TNIE.

Khandagiri police said as per initial probe, the culprits used gas cutters to break into the store.

No clues were found on the spot. Efforts are on to nab the culprits, said an officer.