Vigilance raid on Odisha's crorepati sepoy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Assets worth Rs 1.26 crore were found in the possession of an Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) sepoy on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. He was identified as Sahadev Parida, a sepoy in 6th Battalion of OSAP in Cuttack. Vigilance officers conducted simultaneous raids at his government quarters and properties.

In another development, vigilance officers caught assistant executive engineer of Khurda irrigation division Kamadev Biswal red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from a contractor to facilitate his payment of Rs 10 lakh.