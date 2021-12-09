Blood donation camp by Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar Excellence in association with ASTHA School of Management and Capital Hospital organised a blood donation camp here on Wednesday. The camp was inaugurated by president of Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar Excellence Rotarian Susanta Kumar Mohapatra.

Charter president Rotarian Sidharth Tiwari, club service chairman and Astha School’s chairman Rotarian Bijay Kumar Patra, and others were present. As many as 72 units of blood were collected from the members of the club, students, parents and staff of the School and locals at the camp.