STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police lathi-charge after BJP youth workers members pelt stones

15 security personnel injured, BJP claims many workers hurt in police charge
 

Published: 10th December 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP activists taking out a rally from BJP party office to lower PMG over Mamita Meher murder case.

BJP activists taking out a rally from BJP party office to lower PMG over Mamita Meher murder case. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The protests over Mamita Meher murder case spilled on to the streets with Mahatma Gandhi Road leading to Odisha Assembly witnessing a pitched battle between BJP youth workers and security forces on Thursday, December 9, 2021. 

The saffron party activists attempted to make a forced entry by breaking police cordons to gherao Assembly and engaged in a scuffle with police. The police then resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

While the BJP claimed that many of its workers were injured in the attack by police and undergoing treatment at different hospitals of the city, the police said at least 15 security personnel sustained injuries in stone-pelting by the agitators and eight vehicles were damaged. After visiting the injured police personnel under treatment at Capital Hospital, Commissioner of Police S K Priyadarshi told mediapersons that action will be taken as per the law. 

As announced earlier by the BJP Yuva Morcha, hundreds of activists led by State youth president Irasis Acharya took out a massive rally from the party office to Assembly demanding the resignation of the Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra over his alleged involvement in the murder case. They were stopped by police at the Lower PMG as they tried to scale and break the barricade to head towards the Assembly.

The agitators vandalised some police vehicles at the spot and pelted stones at the cops. In a bid to disperse them, police had to resort to lathicharge. However, some women activists continued their protest by staging a sit-in dharna on the road when their march to the Assembly was stalled.

Acharya told mediapersons that they would not be cowed down by police action and further intensify the agitation till Mishra is not removed from the Council of Ministers and the case is handed over to CBI. 

Addressing the BJYM members, State BJP president Samir Mohanty, deputy leader of the BJP in Assembly Bishnu Sethi, Opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi and some party legislators came down heavily on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for neither coming to the Assembly nor taking action against the Minister. 

Mohanty cautioned the government that the people will not tolerate and forgive any brutality against women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamita Meher case Odisha Assembly Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar lathi charge Police lathi charge BJP Yuva Morcha
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp