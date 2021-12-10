Covid scare: 10 teachers, 2 children found positive in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid-19 scare gripped two more schools in the State on Thursday, December 9, 2021, after 10 teachers in Kendriya Vidyalaya-1 and two students of Capital High School in Bhubaneswar tested positive.

Amid the concern for Omicron variant, the rising Covid cases in educational institutions in the State has come as a setback for the State government which was planning for graded resumption of classes of secondary schools.

Teachers - including two women teachers of KV-1 found to be infected with coronavirus - were engaged in practical examination duty. Although it is suspected that they might have contracted the disease from any infected student, no student from the school has been found positive so far.

The spread of the infection looms large as none of the teachers and students, who had come in contact with the infected teachers, are in isolation as mandated by the City administration. They are coming to the school for the ongoing term-1 Board examination of Class X and XII.

“We have to send our children to appear for the examination as the school authorities are forcing them to attend offline test instead of taking preventive measures to check the spread of the infection,” said a parent who is in a state of panic.

The teachers are helpless too. “Though we should remain in isolation as per protocol, but as directed by the CBSE, we are conducting the examination,” said a teacher. The teachers of KV-1 were tested after they showed Covid symptoms.

Some of the students of Capital High School, however, have been asked to remain in isolation after two students were found infected. Samples from at least 372 students from the school were taken for testing. Headmaster of Capital High School Jitendra Nayak said the BMC had conducted antigen tests on all students and two of them were found positive. The school campus and classrooms have been sanitised. Protocols like use of masks and sanitisers are being duly followed at the school,” he said.

Earlier, over 53 girls belonging to Class VIII, IX and X of St Mary’s Girls’ High School in Sundargarh, 29 medical college students of VIMSAR at Burla, nine boarders of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Konark in Puri district and 53 students of a College in Dhenkanal had tested positive for Covid-19. The State reported 195 new cases and two deaths in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 10,50,955 and death toll to 8,428.

Child rights panel calls for Covid testing of students

As more and more Covid-19 cases continue to be reported from campuses of educational institutions across the State, the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has asked Collectors to test all school and college-going students for the virus. In a letter to the Collectors on Thursday, the OSCPCR chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan asked the district heads to ensure provision of Covid-19 testing kits to all educational institutions for tests of students and adherence of safety protocols on the campuses.