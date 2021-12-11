Now, get Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation nod for social events online

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Residents of Bhubaneswar can now get permission for social functions and meetings within 72 hours from the comfort of their homes.

A portal - www.bhubaneswar.me - has been developed by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) through which, people can seek permission from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) online for events like weddings, funeral rites, thread ceremonies and birthdays. A few years back, it had released a namesake application (app) for the purpose.

BSCL CEO and Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said that the entire process has been automated and people can use both the app and website to seek permission for events. People can also book kalyan mandaps managed by the BMC through the website. The applicants will have to register with Bhubaneswar.me portal and log in through OTP authentication after which they can fill up the application form. Notification of the approved application will be shared with the applicant through SMS or e-mail. Applicants will be able to download the permission letter through the link shared through e-mail or SMS.

The BSCL has also facilitated BMC to grant temporary permission for land use online. The service was activated two days back. More BMC services will be integrated in the Bhubaneswar.me portal in the coming days.