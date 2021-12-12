Odisha CM seeks 1.84 lakh houses under PMAY(G) for Fani-hit families

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday urged the Centre to allocate 1.84 lakh houses for cyclone Fani-hit families of the State under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen) and 13 lakh for tribal and KBK districts not affected by the storm.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister highlighted the woes of people residing in KBK and tribal dominated districts besides, those who lost their houses due to the cyclone.

The Chief Minister said that the Ministry of Rural Development had allowed identification of eligible left-out families through Awaas+ portal by March 3, 2019.

But the State could identify only 35,000 families within the stipulated period as it was engaged in preparatory work for general elections, network connectivity issues and Left Wing Extremist (LWE) violence in some pockets of Odisha.

Stating that while the Ministry of Rural Development opened the Awaas+ window for only 14 districts affected by cyclone Fani, another 7.87 lakh families were identified in the State.

He said the Odisha government identified the left-out families through the State developed rural housing portal and found that 5.09 lakh of them residing in 16 districts not affected by the cyclone too are eligible for the scheme.

These families are from tribal- dominated and KBK districts of the State. The data of these families should be included in the PMAY(Grameen) list.

Reminding the Prime Minister of his commitment to the State in May, 2019, to allot five lakh PMAY-G (Special) houses to Fani-affected families, the Chief Minister said there are 1.84 lakh families whose houses were damaged due to the cyclone. They are not otherwise entitled to avail normal PMAY(G) houses.

Naveen requested the Prime Minister to consider such families under PMAY-G (Special) by waiving the pre-condition that their names should be in the PMAY (G) list.