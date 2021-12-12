Odisha Congress to move NHRC over lathicharge on NSUI activists

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Condemning the police lathicharge on NSUI activists, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Saturday announced that the party will move the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the issue.

Addressing a media conference here, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik and leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra said that the charge that NSUI activists tried to set on fire a police vehicle is completely false and imaginary.

This is a story made by the police to cover up the brutal action against the demonstrators, they added.

The party workers will gherao SP offices throughout the State on December 14 protesting the lathicharge and demanding justice in the Mamita Meher case.

Mishra demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

“No one has given the police the authority to exercise such power on the public”, he said.

Either the police do not know the law or are engaging in illegal work under pressure from the government, he added.

Stating that law allows for use of minimum force on the unruly crowd, Mishra alleged that police barged into the party office and brutally assaulted the workers.

In a democratic setup, police have no right to enter into the office of a recognised political party unless deadly criminals have taken shelter there, he added.

Mishra said that attempts were made to break the doors of the Congress Bhawan where workers had taken shelter.