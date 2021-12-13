STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD holds BJP responsible for House logjam

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the saffron party legislators despite disrupting proceedings on all the nine days of the session, met the Governor and blamed the BJD for the issue.

Published: 13th December 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 08:12 AM

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Sunday, December 12, 2021, slammed the BJP for disrupting the proceedings of the Assembly during the winter session over a single issue and warned such politics will not be tolerated by people of the State.  

“People of the State witnessed how the BJP MLAs paralysed the functioning of the House only to divert attention from issues like rise in price of fuel,”  BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said. He said the saffron party legislators despite disrupting proceedings on all the nine days of the session, met the Governor and blamed the BJD for the issue. 

Mohanty said though Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro had convened several all party meetings, the Opposition MLAs did not relent. People of Odisha have rejected the BJP several times because of such brand of politics. He said, “BJD prays before Lord Jagannath to give good sense to all the eight MPs of BJP to fight for the interest of the State at the national level.”

