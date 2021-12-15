Artist to mount exhibition on folk paintings  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : An exhibition on tribal art forms will be hosted by artist Namita Sahoo at State Maritime Museum in Cuttack from Saturday.

Titled ‘The Tribal Art Showcase’, the exhibition will showcase the mural art forms of Saura and Warli.

While Saura painting is practised by tribals of Odisha, Warli style of folk painting is created by artists of Maharashtra. Both the art forms are visually similar to each other.

A self-taught artist, Namita has been creating art pieces that depict the culture and daily lives of people in rural India through Warli, Saura and abstract art forms. Aiming at exploring the folk art forms of different states, Namita said she wants to create art pieces that are not just beautiful but also sustainable. A lot of the art pieces in her current collection have been made of recycled canvases.

The exhibition will conclude on Sunday.