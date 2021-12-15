STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Artist to mount exhibition on folk paintings  

Titled ‘The Tribal Art Showcase’, the exhibition will showcase the mural art forms of Saura and Warli. 

Published: 15th December 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : An exhibition on tribal art forms will be hosted by artist Namita Sahoo at State Maritime Museum in Cuttack from Saturday. 

Titled ‘The Tribal Art Showcase’, the exhibition will showcase the mural art forms of Saura and Warli. 
While Saura painting is practised by tribals of Odisha, Warli style of folk painting is created by artists of Maharashtra. Both the art forms are visually similar to each other. 

A self-taught artist, Namita has been creating art pieces that depict the culture and daily lives of people in rural India through Warli, Saura and abstract art forms. Aiming at exploring the folk art forms of different states, Namita said she wants to create art pieces that are not just beautiful but also sustainable. A lot of the art pieces in her current collection have been made of recycled canvases. 

The exhibition will conclude on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp