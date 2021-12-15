BJD MPs meet Union Minister, seek priority for KBK in PMAY-G

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The BJD on Tuesday demanded that the people of Western Odisha, schedule areas and KBK region of the State should be given priority and houses provided to them at the earliest under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

The fifth schedule of the Constitution provides special protection to these areas as they are tribal-dominated and steps should be taken to provide shelter to people living there, the BJD Parliamentary Party maintained in a memorandum submitted to Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh at New Delhi on the day.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11 reiterating his earlier request to include the identified left-out eligible households under PMAY-G for districts not affected by the cyclone Fani.

He had also requested the Prime Minister to advise the Ministry of Rural Development to open the window of Awaas+ mobile application for the entire State for one month to migrate the data of eligible households from the State-developed rural housing (RH) portal to Awaas+ for PMAY-G programme.

Through the RH portal, the State government has identified 5.09 lakh eligible families for PMAY-G houses in 16 districts not affected by cyclone Fani.

The MPs also requested the Union Minister that the data of these families should be migrated to the permanent waiting list of the scheme. Besides, PMAY-G (Special) houses should be sanctioned to 1.84 lakh families who had lost their houses in cyclone Fani as they are not entitled to avail normal houses under the scheme, the MPs said and added that pre-requisites for including their names in the permanent wait list should be waived.