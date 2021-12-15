Congmen stage dharna against lathicharge

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Tuesday staged demonstration in front of the offices of the superintendents of police across the State to protest the lathicharge on NSUI activists during their rally over the Mamita Meher murder case on December 10.

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, who attended the programme to gherao the office of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) here, announced that Congress will continue its agitation till justice is done in the Mamita Meher case and a judicial probe is ordered into the police action against NSUI activists.

Patnaik targeted the DCP for stating that he was not aware of any police action against NSUI activists. Several senior Congress leaders also attended the dharna and came down heavily on the police.

A delegation of Congress leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor, to the DCP demanding SIT probe monitored by sitting High Court judge into Mamita case, dismissal and arrest of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged links with the main accused Gobinda Sahu.