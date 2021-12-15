Cough up Rs 10,000 fine for using DJ at wedding in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday warned of strong penal action against people playing DJ music and bursting crackers during marriage processions in Bhubaneswar. Also, no procession will be allowed after 10 pm in view of the night curfew.

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said fine up to Rs 10,000 will be imposed and legal action taken against people violating the guidelines issued for wedding processions. The warning comes after the Commissionerate Police received complaints about violation of Covid-19 norms at weddings in the Capital city.

People can report violations by dialing the helpline 0674-2540294 during day time and evening and use 112 after 10 pm. Local police stations have also been asked to remain alert to prevent violations. The Commissionerate Police will share the wedding procession routes with police stations concerned and alert the PCR vans to ensure enforcement of the rules.

In wake of the pandemic, police had laid down 30 conditions for organising a wedding including restriction on use of DJ music and bursting of firecrackers during procession.