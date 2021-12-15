Gridco allays fear of possible power crisis

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Even as depleting water level of major reservoirs in south Odisha has given rise to speculations of a possible electricity crisis in the State during next summer, the bulk power supplier Gridco on Monday expressed confidence of meeting the peak demand without hiccups.

Allaying fears of a crisis, Gridco MD Trilochan Panda told officials at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra on Tuesday that as per contracted capacity with power generating companies, the State has total power availability of 7,651 MW including 1,295 MW from renewable sources. The current peak demand is around 3,350 MW which is nearly half of the availability. It is expected that the demand during peak hours of summer season may cross 4,000 MW.

The State, however, had witnessed a shortage of around 1,700 MW of power in April this year which was attributed to sudden shutdown of a few units of NTPC and OPGC. The Chief Secretary directed the Energy department to ensure no load shedding is imposed in the State during the summer months. Power generating companies were asked to meet the demand of the State at the time of crisis by maximising generation for which proper maintenance and upkeep of all their thermal units is required.

He further directed the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) to judiciously use reservoir water in consultation with the Water Resources department so that water could be used for irrigation and hydro-power generation to meet peak hour demand in the summer.

The water level of Upper Indravati, Balimela, and Upper Kolab hydro power reservoirs due to less rainfall in the river basins is a cause of concern as the three hydro-power stations have a combined generating capacity of 1,430 MW.

Live storage available in Upper Indravati with a generating capacity of 600 MW is more than five metre compared to the reservoir level this day last year and 10 metre less than the full reservoir level (FRL).

The water level in Balimela reservoir is 16 feet less than this day last year. With an FRL of 1,516 feet, the live storage is 1482.10 feet. In Upper Kolab, the water level is 6 metre below the FRL. The Balimela hydro power station has 320 MW generating capacity.

Power issue

Total power availability in the State is 7,651 MW



Power companies asked to maximise generation and ensure upkeep of all thermal units

3,350 MW The current peak demand



Demand during peak hours of summer may cross 4,000 MW