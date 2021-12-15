STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Mercury to plunge by 3 degree across State

As many as 12 stations recorded minimum temperature below 15 degree Celsius while seven witnessed lowest night temperature between 15 and 16 degree Celsius during the last 24 hours.

Published: 15th December 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Mercury has witnessed a sharp drop in Odisha even as the India Meteorological Department said temperature will plunge by 3 to 4 degree Celsius in most parts of the State in the next 
five days due to clearer nights.  

As many as 12 stations recorded minimum temperature below 15 degree Celsius while seven witnessed lowest night temperature between 15 and 16 degree Celsius during the last 24 hours. The IMD officials said minimum temperature plunged to 7.5 degrees Celsius in Daringibadi on Tuesday while it was 11.5 degree Celsius in Titlagarh. 

Dense fog covered parts of Koraput and Kandhamal during morning while moderate fog was witnessed in parts of Cuttack, Angul, Kalahandi and Malkangiri. Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas said that cold conditions may prevail as temperature is expected to drop gradually in the coming days.

“Though there may not be any major change to the night temperature in the next 24 hours, it will start to fall by 3 to 4 degree Celsius in next five days due to prevailing dry weather conditions,” said Biswas. 
There was no major drop in night temperature due to prevailing cloudy conditions following cyclone Jawad. The State also recorded above normal rainfall between December 2 and 9.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp