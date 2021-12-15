Mercury to plunge by 3 degree across State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Mercury has witnessed a sharp drop in Odisha even as the India Meteorological Department said temperature will plunge by 3 to 4 degree Celsius in most parts of the State in the next

five days due to clearer nights.

As many as 12 stations recorded minimum temperature below 15 degree Celsius while seven witnessed lowest night temperature between 15 and 16 degree Celsius during the last 24 hours. The IMD officials said minimum temperature plunged to 7.5 degrees Celsius in Daringibadi on Tuesday while it was 11.5 degree Celsius in Titlagarh.

Dense fog covered parts of Koraput and Kandhamal during morning while moderate fog was witnessed in parts of Cuttack, Angul, Kalahandi and Malkangiri. Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas said that cold conditions may prevail as temperature is expected to drop gradually in the coming days.

“Though there may not be any major change to the night temperature in the next 24 hours, it will start to fall by 3 to 4 degree Celsius in next five days due to prevailing dry weather conditions,” said Biswas.

There was no major drop in night temperature due to prevailing cloudy conditions following cyclone Jawad. The State also recorded above normal rainfall between December 2 and 9.