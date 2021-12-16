Bhubaneswar Development Authority extends deadline for executing lease deed till Dec 31

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Wednesday extended the last date for submission of applications for lease deed execution till December 31.

BDA Secretary Kabindra Kumar Sahoo said that more than 5,000 beneficiaries who have been allotted plots, flats, houses, shops and land for commercial purposes in the city have not yet executed the lease deeds. “To facilitate them in the signing of the lease deeds, the BDA had earlier kept the application submission deadline till December 15. However, following requests from some of the applicants, the last date for submission of application has been extended till December 31,” he said.

Sahoo said beneficiaries facing trouble during submission of the online application may contact 0674-2396437 for assistance. The BDA, however, said that lease deed is not applicable for allotment made under discretionary quota/taskforce/audit report/third party transfer and any other allotment having legal issues.

Similarly, it is not applicable for Lingaraj Vihar Housing and Shopping Scheme, Baramunda Housing and Shopping Scheme, District Centre commercial complex, Mahatab market, Subham market and Barabhuja market complex in the city.

One tonne polythene seized by BMC

BHUBANESWAR: The BMC on Wednesday seized one tonne of polythene and single-use plastic materials from a store at Unit-I market and imposed a Rs 20,000 fine on the owner. He has also been warned of legal action and cancellation of trade license if the offence is repeated. The use of polythene and single-use plastic has increased substantially due to inadequate enforcement.